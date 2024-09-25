Life as a Princess isn’t easy in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Not only does Zelda have the fate of the world on her shoulders, but the citizens of Hyrule keep coming to her with their petty problems too.

This time, a villager has found their way home blocked by falling boulders and boxes. They’re not strong enough to push them out of the way, so they’re stuck - lost, far from home and hungry.

Luckily, Princess Zelda has just the tools at her disposal for moving heavy objects out of the way, so here’s what you need to do to complete the quest!

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The Blocked Road Guide

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

To clear a path for the villager, drop a trampoline and a wooden box in front of the blockage, then stack another object on top of the trampoline to create a platform for Zelda to jump over the top of it.

Then, further down the road, use the same trick to get up onto the higher cliff edge.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Now, go back down to the Blocked Road, jump and drop a rock or boulder onto the wooden box. This will smash it, leaving you able to push the boulder below out of the way.

Alternatively, you could just use a trampoline and a wooden box to get up to the height of the second row of items, then cast Tri into either the box or boulder using the X button. You can then drag the object off the top of the stack, then push the bottom one out of the way.

Thankful for the assistance, the villager will then give you 20 rupees and set off on their merry way. It’s not the most exciting reward, but this is just one of many Side Quests throughout Echoes of Wisdom.

Many of them have much better rewards than this, including Heart Pieces and exclusive equipment, so don’t shy away from completing them just because the reward for this one wasn’t amazing!