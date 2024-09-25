At the beginning of Zelda’s adventure in Echoes of Wisdom, she spies a tempting Heart Piece on a platform above the crystal clear waters of Suthorn Beach.

This is not just the first additional Heart Piece that Zelda can collect, but is also likely the first time that you’ve come across an optional item challenge like this. Many of the optional Heart Pieces you find throughout Hyrule ask you to combine the Echoes you’ve collected so far in creative and interesting ways, but, because of that, it’s not always clear what you’re supposed to do.

Here’s how to snag the Suthorn Beach Heart Piece.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Suthorn Beach Heart Piece

To collect the Heart Piece on Suthorn Beach, you need to utilise the Wooden Box Echo’s ability to float in water.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Swim up to the island in the middle of the bay, above the Sea Urchins, then cast a box out on top of the water. Jump across to it as it floats, then cast another box to create a path over the water, to where you can jump over and reach the Heart Piece.

Once you’ve added it to your collection, you’ll need just three more to start increasing your maximum health total, which you’ll definitely need for upcoming bosses, dungeons and side quests!

Some Heart Pieces are relatively easy to spot, others are hidden in secret caves, while some are dished out as rewards for side quests.

However, you won’t be waiting long for another, with the Beach Cave Heart Piece right around the corner!