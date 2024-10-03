Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Stamp Rally locations

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom brings the Japanese tradition of Stamp Rally to Hyrule, with 25 hidden Stamp Rally Stations to visit throughout the Kingdom.

In real-world Japan, you can find special stamp machines at Shinkansen Bullet Train stations, underground stops, temples and tourist attractions, which you can use to mark a notepad or scrapbook as a memento of your visit.

In Echoes of Wisdom though, completing the Stamp Rally earns Princess Zelda useful items, powerups and even an exclusive outfit. All you need to do is visit the enigmatic, but adorably button-nosed, Stamp Guy, in his hiding places across the world.

However, while most of these Stamp Rally Stations aren’t too out of the way, there are a few which are extremely easy to miss - even in areas that you visit often throughout your adventure. During my first playthrough, I was constantly walking past a Stamp Rally Station at the entrance to a town, completely unaware that I’d forgotten to collect it!

So you don’t make the same mistake, here’s a full map of where to find every Stamp Rally Station in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as well as an explanation of how to get to all of them. We’ll also run through all of the rewards you can expect as part of this fun diversion, so you can weigh up whether it’s worth the effort.

Stamp Guy Stamp Rally locations

There are 25 Stamp Rally locations to find in Echoes of Wisdom, spread all across Hyrule! | Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Southeast Gerudo Desert, on the cliffs to the south as you walk towards Gerudo Town Northwest Gerudo Desert - Use trampolines to get up onto the cliffs between the desert and Hyrule Field Right in the middle of the Gerudo Desert just to the northwest of the Oasis On the high ledge on the western side of Gerudo Town Next to the entrance of Hyrule Ranch Next to the entrance to Kakariko Village In the arid hills to the west of Kakariko Village On a small island in the far northeast of Hyrule field, just under where it says Hebra Mountain on the map. This looks like it’s in Hebra Mountain, but it’s not! In front of the Eastern Temple in Eastern Hyrule Field On the southeast shore of Lake Hylia At the entrance to Seesyde Village on the beach of Zora Cove In the water in the swamps leading up to the River Zora Village In the northwest corner of the River Zora Village On an island to the far east of the Sea Zora City in Zora Cove Next to the entrance of Goron City In the lava pit to the west of Goron City In the north of the Eldin Volcano area, next to Warp point right at the top Off the far eastern side of Eldin Volcano, next to the edge of the Eternal Forest - you need to use the Cloud Echo from the Hebra Mountain story quest to get around the corner In the northeast corner of the Faron Wetlands, northeast of Scrubton To the south of Scrubton, on ledge just above Scrub head statue To the southeast of Scrubton, in the jungle Further down in the southwest of Faron Wetlands, near Heart Lake As you come out of the mountain pass on the summit of Mount Hebra Complete the “Stamp Stand Swallowed” side quest on the peak of Hebra Mountain On Hebra Mountain, use a Platboom in front of the door to the cave next to Conde’s house to reach a high ledge above it. Use another Platboom to get up and over the trees here to reach the stamp

Stamp Rally Rewards

If you’re going to the effort of collecting all 25 stamps in the Stamp Rally, then it’d better be for a good reason!

Some of the rewards you get for time investment are better than others - although all of them are useful in some capacity. The real prize and the only truly unique item you get though is given to Princess Zelda right at the end of the Stamp Rally, so you’ll need to go the distance.

5 stamps gets you 10 jugs of milk

10 stamps gets you 3 Golden Eggs

15 stamps gets you a Fairy bottle which will save your life if you run out of Hearts

20 stamps gets you 5 Monster Stones which you can give to Dampe to fix your automatons

25 stamps gets you the Stamp Suit, which is the Stamp Guy’s unique outfit

If you’re on the hunt for more collectables throughout Hyrule, here’s where to find all 40 Heart Pieces in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.