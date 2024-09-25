Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Seismic Talus Boss Guide

The earth-shaking Seismic Talus is the biggest enemy you’ve faced so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but you know what they say: the bigger they are the harder they fall.

Up until this point, Echoes of Wisdom has provided you with a suite of tools and let you come up with your own answer. However, its many boss battles function a bit differently.

When you’re battling bosses, you need to rely on the brand-new Swordfighter form you gained in Suthorn Ruins more than you would with regular enemies. This is because bosses often have a very specific weak-point that’s much easier to hit with a sword than an Echo. You will also have to punish the limited-time openings that hitting these weak-points affords you as efficiently as possible - which, again, is a lot easier with a sword.

How to beat the Seismic Talus in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

To defeat the Seismic Talus, you need to attack the glowing purple orb that makes up part of his body.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

If you have swordfighter energy available, this is as simple as walking up to it and swinging your sword. But if you don’t, the Darknut Echo is the best one to summon. This is because his metal suit can shrug off the Talus’ stone-based attacks, allowing him to waddle up and knock out the glowing orb.

Once the orb is removed from the Talus’ body, you can damage it in any way you like - but your sword is best. When you knock the orb free, you should get some energy pickups too, so make good use of them.

In the second phase, the orb will move to the Talus’ shoulder. The best way to deal with it now is to wait until it slams both of its hands down into the ground, then use your sword to swipe the orb away while it’s at ground level.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

If you’re out of energy, you can also position yourself so you’re right next to the Talus, then summon a Darknut when it’s stuck in the floor - your Echo should lock on to the right place if you’re close enough to the orb.

With this, the Talus becomes enraged, but not much tougher to deal with. This time the orb is in the top of its head, which will be visible when it slams its hands down into the ground. You can use its hands as a bridge, walk up and hit it with your sword to end the fight!

Winning here gets you a full Heart Container, as well as new powers for Tri. From here the open world of Echoes of Wisdom really reveals itself, letting you choose between the Gerudo Desert or Zora Villages.