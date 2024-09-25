Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Runaway Horse Guide

The Legend of Zelda series is renowned for its horses, but as Princess Zelda takes on the role of Hylian hero in Echoes of Wisdom it’s not just the citizens who need her help, but the animal residents of the Kingdom too.

One of the noble steeds from Hyrule Ranch has gone missing while out grazing. So now it’s up to Zelda and Tri to track down the runaway horse and hopefully make an equine ally along the way.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Runaway Horse location

To find the runaway horse, go west (left from Hyrule Ranch) and through the rock formations filled with Tektites.

Just to the south of the Tektites, at the location marked on the screenshot below, you find a small island, surrounded by water, sunk into a low hole.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

To rescue the horse from its predicament, you have to use a very specific set of Echoes. Platforms like the Platboom won’t work - there just seems to be something in the way the horse works which won’t let it stand on moving objects.

However, it can use trampolines to improve its already impressive jumping power!

Place a trampoline on one side of the small island, then take a run up and the horse will automatically use it to leap out and onto the bank of the hole.

You can then ride your new friend back up to Hyrule Ranch and speak to the farmer.

While you don’t get a monetary reward or any special items for your efforts, you do unlock the ability to ride any of the horses in Hyrule Ranch. They’re fast and effective ways to explore new areas where you don’t have any fast travel points, and can make covering large distances very easy indeed.

But, something to consider is that when you dismount and leave your horse it will stay there. You get a map marker to remind you where you left it, but you’ll have to make your way back to your horse to mount back up again - or you can just go back to Hyrule Ranch and saddle up a new one.