Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom One Soldier Too Many Quest guide

Just because Princess Zelda is tasked with saving the whole world in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, doesn’t mean she has to neglect her hometown around Hyrule Castle.

After rescuing her father from the rift, the Princess can set off on the next part of her journey. But something’s wrong on her doorstep. Ever since the rift was dispelled, there’s been one extra soldier mixing among the town’s garrison, leading the General to believe there might be an Echo on the loose! Is the security of the castle under threat? Is something even more sinister afoot? It’s up to Princess Zelda to find out.

The One Soldier Too Many Side Quest is much more subtle than others throughout Echoes of Wisdom, asking you to deduce a correct answer from contextual clues and your own nous alone.

Here’s what you need to do to find the extra Soldier!

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom One Solder Too Many

At the gate to Hyrule Castle, speak to the town guard Beecher. He’s been tasked by General Wright to track down the identity of an extra soldier who’s been passing themselves off as one of the castle guardsmen.

Beecher confides in the Princess and asks her to lend a hand with the investigation. Begin by speaking to the soldier next to Beecher and ask if they’ve seen anything suspicious. They won’t have any info, but will point you further into town.

Talk to the guard by the fountain and you’ll make a break in the case. It turns out that they broke their spear and traded in their old, beat-up clothes for a new set. This means there’s an extra guard uniform in circulation which an imposter could use! Zelda thanks them for their help and heads to the castle walls to do some more digging.

Up on the battlements, the guards mention that their equipment is controlled by the quartermaster in the barracks - so maybe you should check there.

If you walk around the rest of the town, the other guards don’t know anything more.

Inside the barracks, which is next to the well entrance, speak to the quartermaster and they confirm your suspicions that the extra is wearing the outdated and broken uniform.

In response to Beecher’s questions, say “the Echo took it”.

Did you spot the imposter on your rounds? If you look closely, you can see that the guard by the well is carrying a spear without a head - could that be the broken spear the other guard mentioned?

Return to Beecher and say “near the well” and “the lance”. With that, the quest will conclude and you’ll receive your reward: a shiny Golden Egg!

For more side quests and distractions from your main adventure, here's where to find every Heart Piece in Echoes of Wisdom, as well as how to craft all of Dampe's Automatons!