How to use monster fangs and guts in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Throughout Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda can use plants and ingredients she finds across the Kingdom of Hyrule to create useful drinks that restore her hearts, replenish her energy and provide useful limited-time buffs to her abilities.

However, some of these ingredients are trickier to use than others. Parts that drop from monsters, namely Monster Fangs and Monster Guts, will only create an “Unfortunate Smoothie” when combined with a lot of different ingredients.

Here’s how to get the most out of them and stop wasting your important supplies.

How to use monster fangs and monster guts in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Like in other Zelda games like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, in Echoes of Wisdom monster parts are used to create potions, not smoothies.

These potions provide long-lasting buffs to Zelda’s abilities, including damage reduction, speed boosts and even elemental immunity in some cases.

Monster Fangs are used to create exploration focused potions. They are combined with ingredients which provide a speed boost or another useful effect to create a longer-lasting boost to that effect.

Monster Guts on the other hand are used to create combat focused potions. When combined with elemental ingredients, they create potions that resist those statuses. They can also be used to create a damage reduction potion too.

Here’s the full list of what Monster Fangs and Monster Guts make: