Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Mogryph Mole boss guide

Deep within the desert of the Stilled World in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda must face off against the giant flying mole, Mogryph. Despite his huge size, devastating attacks and incongruous wings, he’s actually kind of cute - just look at his little goggles!

But, as this difficult fight wears on, even the cutest enemy would start to test your patience. Unlike most foes in Echoes of Wisdom, there’s a specific method to defeating many of the bosses, which is quite different from the experimental approach that works throughout the rest of your adventure.

Here’s what you need to know!

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Mogryph Mole boss fight

In the first phase of your fight with Mogryph, he will burrow through the sand beneath your feet, bursting out to attack at random intervals.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Pathblade Echoes are fast enough to catch him while he pops up for air, and also stick around as hazards while he skitters around the arena.

After a couple of repeats, Mogryph will fly out of the sand and quickly charge towards you. To dodge, you need to use Zelda’s spin to get out of the way. When he hits the wall and lands with his head in the sand, this is your chance to enter Swordfighter form and wail away for as much damage as possible.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

This will quickly trigger the second phase of the fight, where the arena sinks into the ground to reveal the quicksand below. If you picked up the Gerudo sandals from the shop in Gerudo Town, you’ll be able to walk on quicksand, but otherwise, you’ll need to play it smart and use the small platforms to your advantage.

Ground-based Echoes are useless in this section of the fight, because they’ll just sink into the quicksand. Flying Echoes aren’t much better, because the delay before they attack gives the mole too much chance to escape.

It’s easy to get discouraged at this point and feel like the fight is hopeless. However, once you know what to do, it’s annoyingly simple.

The trick to defeating Mogryph is the bow and arrow you collected from Shadow Link earlier in the dungeon!

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Whenever Mogryph is visible, you can hold ZL while in Swordfighter form to target the flying mole and then press X to fire arrows in his direction. This will allow you to get off consistent damage which Echoes just can’t in this situation.

Then, once you inevitably run out of charge, you need to go on the defensive and dodge his attacks until piles of sand are left littered around the arena. Equip your Tornando Echo to brush away the sand and reveal energy power ups to fuel your offence.

If you can fire off arrows quickly enough, the fight will end surprisingly quickly, healing the rift and granting you a full heart for your trouble.