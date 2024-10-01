All Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Heart Piece locations

The Legend of Zelda is full of iconic imagery, whether it's the green tunic, master sword, or Triforce. But what can be more iconic than literal health icons? Those tiny hearts denoting your health in the top corner of every game have become a universal symbol recognised by all ages and everyone knows the more hearts you have the better!

As Zelda sets out on her adventure to save Hyrule in Echoes of Wisdom, she has just a few Heart Containers to ward off enemies. But as you collect more Heart Pieces hidden throughout the world, she can gain a grand total of 20 hearts!

With her starting total of 3, there are 40 Heart Pieces and 7 full Heart Containers for you to hunt down, and here’s where you can find them all.

Most Heart Pieces can be accessed almost at any time, since they’re hidden throughout Hyrule as environmental puzzles. Some however, can only be accessed by completing side quests which appear at different points in your adventure. Full Heart Containers, on the other hand, are reserved for the biggest bosses in the game.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Heart Piece locations

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Heart Piece Full Map

Here's a full map marked with all 40 Heart Piece locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

While many can be collected whenever you make the effort to find them, some are given out as rewards for side quests or hidden behind challenges which unlock with story progress, such as at the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village.

There are 40 Heart Pieces in total to find throughout the world of Hyrule | Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Suthorn Beach, Suthorn Forest and Suthorn Prairie Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Suthorn Beach - Use floating boxes to walk across the water to the piece Beach Cave - Climb up to higher level and drop a rock echo on the boxes Suthorn Village Shop - Buy it for 80 Rupees Side-scrolling cave in Suthorn Forest - Complete the platforming puzzle area with a Caromadillo Echo On top of a tall pillar in the middle of Suthorn Prairie

Gerudo Desert Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

North of the Oasis in Sandstorm Area of Gerudo Desert - Use a Tornando echo to move the cacti, then build a bridge or use Tri to ride a Tornando across the gap Blow away the sand dunes south of Gerudo Town to reveal Go down the ladder above Gerudo Town by climbing up the cliffs to the north - solve the puzzle by smashing the boxes and going under the big rock to get the heart piece Complete the Wild Sandstorms Side Quest from the left-hand room in Gerudo Palace with the 2 soldiers. First, defeat the 2 burrowing millipedes in the desert by pulling their tails off with Tri, then find the third, extra hard, millipede After saving the King of Hyrule from the Rift, go back to the Tough Mango Lab and harvest all 70 mangoes from the Ultimate Seeds - wear the Dancer outfit if you're struggling

Hyrule Field and Castle Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

In the clearing to the east of Hyrule Ranch, right where it says “Hyrule Field” on the map Cave east of Kakariko Village - Use a Holmill in the patch of dirt above the cave entrance to get the Heart Piece On top of pillar to the east of Kakariko village and southwest of northern sanctuary (jump on top of the nearby tree, then put a trampoline on top of tree to reach it) Behind Hyrule Castle - walk around the back side of Hyrule Castle Defeat Smog in the Eastern Temple in the Eastern Hyrule Field, light the torches outside of the temple, then defeat the boss inside After acquiring Zelda’s Horse from Impa, complete the Hyrule Ranch Flag race challenges, get the course master time for the middle course for the Heart Piece (only dash on the straights) After completing the Gizmol Automaton with Dampe, take it to the kid who likes seeing Zols in Hyrule Castle - this is the “out-there Zol no one’s ever seen before”

Jabul Waters and Zora Cove Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

At the bottom of the pool to the northeast of river Zora village At the end of the cave on the western shore of Zora Cove East of Sea Zora Village, under bombable rock next to the stamp point Use a Platboom to reach the top of the tall pillar to the right of Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den Complete the Zappy Shipwreck side quest in Seesyde Village on the shores of Zora Cove

Kakariko Village Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Complete 2 training challenges at the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village Complete 11 training challenges at the Slumber dojos in Kakariko Village On the pillar in the high pool to the southwest of Kakariko Village, west of Hyrule Ranch (use a bed or platboom to get across the gaps) Under the giant rock in the hills to the west of Kakariko Village, use Tri’s movement power to lift it up Cave to the west of Kakariko village - again, use a Holmill to drop through the hole above cave entrance Complete the Acorn Collector’s mini-game to the northeast of Kakariko Village

Eldin Volcano Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

In the middle of Eldin Volcano, use a platboom to get onto the cliff next to the rock-roast quarry In the middle of the lava lake, use Tri to move lava rock into the middle, then make your own, then jump across Off the edge of the southwest corner of Eldin Volcano, near the warp point next to the left-hand edge of the map, west of Kakariko Village Explore the Summit Cave in the east of the Volcano and complete the Mountainous Mystery side quest

Faron Wetlands Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Cave in the southern middle of the Faron Wetlands, next to the body of water Cave in the west of Faron Wetlands, just above the heart lake - swim through and use Tri to pull the walking statues around In secret room behind potted plant inside Scrubton Jail - it’s the room before you get the tri rod back, get your stuff first, then return for the heart piece Defeat Smog a second time during the Cotton Candy Hunt Quest from Scrubton, after you complete the Wetlands main quest

Hebra Mountain Heart Pieces

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

At southwest side of lake when you come out on top of Hebra Mountain On the plateau overlooking exit as you come out on top of Hebra Mountain, go around to the right and defeat Ice Wizzrobe to reach it When you reach the very top of hebra mountain, after the second cave, go through the snowballs to the left and grab it on a pillar Complete Conde the Yeti’s Snowball Magic Side Quest after finishing the Mountain dungeon

Full Heart Containers