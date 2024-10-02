So you’ve collected more tough mangoes than you know what to do with and received the Golden Fan as reward: but what does it actually do?

Throughout Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda receives various unique items as rewards from key side quests, but not a lot of guidance on what to do with them. They’re obviously rare and powerful items of great value, but you can’t sell them, equip them or use them to expand your skill set - at least immediately.

However, once you finally unlock a use for the Golden Fan, it actually does something really cool.

Here’s what you need to do!

Where to use the Golden Fan in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Golden Fan, like all of the unique reward items in Echoes of Wisdom, is used by the mechanic Dampe to craft Princess Zelda a new automaton.

These automatons are powerful combat tools which defeat monsters in exciting and bombastic ways, but require winding and regular servicing.

After you’ve completed the main story arcs in the Gerudo Sanctum and Jabul Waters and returned to Hyrule Castle, you will meet the inventor Dampe in Hyrule Field to the north of Hyrule Ranch.

You can then visit Dampe in his workshop in Eastern Hyrule Field to start making automatons. The first one is made by fusing two Echoes together, but subsequent automatons will need the unique items you get from Echoes of Wisdom’s mini-games.

After completing three side quests to create three more automatons, you will get one final side quest, where you finally get to use the Golden Fan - even though it’s probably the first one of these items you actually find!

So then, all you actually need to know is that you will eventually unlock a use for the Golden Fan. If you’re in the early game, keep progressing the main story and you will arrive at Dampe’s workshop naturally during your adventure!

But if you want something to track down right now, here’s where to find every Heart Piece in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.