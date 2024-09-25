Down a secret ladder above the palace in Gerudo Town in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda finds a hidden cave with a tempting prize: a Heart Piece.

However, to add it to her total, she’ll need to solve a fiddly puzzle involving boxes, boulders, and one of the most useful Echoes in the whole game!

Here’s what you need to do to grab the heart piece.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gerudo Town Heart Piece

As you descend the ladder into the cave, you find yourself confronted with two intimidating, Thwomp-like enemies: Platbooms.

When you get close, they’ll plummet to the ground in an effort to squash you. You can avoid them if you wish, but they're actually one of the best Echoes in the game, and you definitely want to add them to your arsenal.

They’re vulnerable from the side, so use a Carmadillo or similar Echo to hit them while they’re on your level.

On the other side, you can either use a trampoline to jump onto a Platboom which will then raise you to the top of the cliff, or you can use a Strandtula to give you a rope to climb up.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Next, to destroy the boxes blocking your path, select the Rock Echo. Then jump and cast the rock, which will then drop and break the boxes below. Repeat the trick on the other side, and you’ll be confronted with a giant boulder.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Cast Tri into the boulder, then drop down back over to the left. This will alter the angle of your tether to the boulder, so now, when you jump back up, it will lift the boulder enough for you to duck under.

You can then grab the Heart Piece and use a warp point outside to escape!

Nearby, in the north of the Gerudo Desert you can also find another Heart Piece!