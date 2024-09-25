In the raging sandstorm of the Gerudo Desert in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a glittering Heart Piece stands out among the sand.

Since the Gerudo Desert is likely the first main-game area you will visit after the opening tutorial, you have two main problems: at this point in her adventure, Zelda and Tri are weakened and can’t summon many Echoes at once to brute force puzzles, but you also haven’t had much experience of problem solving within this tiny version of Hyrule to call upon.

So you can get back to mending the rifts that threaten the Kingdom, here’s what you need to do!

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gerudo Desert Heart Piece

Like most puzzles in Echoes of Wisdom, there are a few ways to tackle grabbing this Heart Piece.

The first, and simplest, method for making your way over to the central pillar is to stack three beds on top of each other to make a bridge, then make use of the enhanced jump from the Swordfighter form you gained in Suthorn Ruins to leap across the final gap.

You can use the Tornando Echo to blow away any cacti in your way before you build the bridge.

This is much easier later in the game when you can summon more beds at once, or grab the piece of equipment which enhances your jump height and distance.

However, if, like me, you don’t always end up doing things the easy way, there’s another fun way to bridge the gap between Zelda and the Heart Piece.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Fire a flying Tornando Echo - which you can get from the Gerudo Desert around you - across towards the Heart Piece. Then press and hold X to fire Tri into the Tornando Echo. Now hold R to follow to Tornando as it flies, then release R when it’s carried Zelda onto the middle pillar.

Now that you've added this piece to your total, head over to the cliffs above Gerudo Town to find another!