Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - How to escape Hyrule Castle

Princess Zelda’s epic adventure in Echoes of Wisdom starts in an inauspicious place: the dungeon of Hyrule Castle. Trapped behind bars and unable to escape, she must immediately make the most of the new powers afforded to her by her new friend Tri and bust out of her cell to clear her name.

Right at the beginning of the game, when you’re at your most unfamiliar with the mechanics of this new world you’re inhabiting, it can be tough to pick on the cues on where to go next and how to clear the obstacles in front of you.

However, to help you out of this early-game encounter, here’s how to escape Hyrule Castle in Echoes of Wisdom.

How to escape Hyrule Castle in Echoes of Wisdom

First things first, after you’ve learned how to create the Echo of a table from the back of Zelda’s cell, create a copy of a table and use it to jump up onto the bench on your left.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Next, use another table to jump through the crumbling wall and into the next cell.

Walk left down the corridor and through the doorway until you reach a storeroom filled with patrolling guards. If the guards see you, Zelda will be thrown back in jail, so you will need to use stealth to your advantage.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

At the top end of the storage shelves, create a ramp for yourself using tables to get up to the higher level. You do this by creating one table, then stacking two tables on top of each other next to the first one. You can then get past the guard without being seen.

Drop down on the other side and learn the echo for the wooden box.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Now, take up a hiding position at the bottom of the shelves using the wooden boxes. Wait for one of the two patrolling guards in front of you to walk past, then follow them around - they won’t see you - then scoot across to the other side.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Walk past the two chatting guards, then climb the ladder. Learn the pot echo and take a look to the left in front of you. You need to drop down and throw a pot at the top wall of the storeroom to distract the guard, before sneaking past as he investigates.

Finally, repeat the trick for the next guard and run through the door at the end of the room.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

After the cutscene, learn the decorative shrub echo at the bottom of the room. Now climb the ladder next to you and cast two shrubs to fill in the gap, creating a bridge for you to walk across.

Do the same again to reach the beds across the next gap, then learn the bed echo. Beds are an incredibly useful Echo that can be stacked on top of each other lengthways to create bridges.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Create a new bed on top of the one that’s already there and use it as a bridge to reach the illuminated door.

To escape Hyrule Castle at last, hop down the well opening in the yard you find yourself in. Dive under the water to advance, then learn the boulder Echo at the end of the passage.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Boulders can be pushed, so press forward on it until it reaches the water. To cross the water in front of you, cast wooden boxes to jump between, but then you’re presented with a dead end.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

This is one of the first times Echoes of Wisdom asks you to be really creative and think about the physics at work in its world. To get past the floating boxes, cast a heavy boulder on top of one, then swim through the gap created.

With this you’re free to explore Suthorn Beach and the rest of Hyrule!