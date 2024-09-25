Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Elusive Tumbleweeds Guide

Within the walls of Gerudo Town, Princess Zelda meets a researcher interested in studying the roaming tumbleweeds found across the desert. The only issue is that they break apart under the slightest pressure - whether you walk into them, try to pick them up, or blow them with an Echo.

However, Zelda and Tri are uniquely suited to solving this incredibly niche problem, even if neither her nor the Gerudo researcher know it yet!

But at this early stage of the game, it can be tricky to work out how you’re supposed to manoeuvre one of these very fragile Tumbleweeds all the way into Gerudo Town - here’s how you can track one down.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Elusive Tumbleweeds

To bring a tumbleweed back to the Gerudo researcher, you need to find one first. Luckily, there are two spawns right outside the main gate of Gerudo Town, either straight downwards from the gate, or left, around to the side of the town’s walls.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Once you’ve located a tumbleweed in the Gerudo Desert, get as close as possible, then press X to fire out Tri to possess the tumbleweed. Frozen in time, the tumbleweed won’t break and you will be able to move it around freely.

However, if the tumbleweed touches any other person, or a hard surface, it will still break. This is why it’s important to get as close as possible - it will give you a much easier time later!

Also, try to grab the tumbleweed so it sits behind you on your right.

Go through the main gate of Gerudo Town, then turn left. Go up the stairs and now it’s time for the heart in mouth moment.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Line up the tumbleweed so Zelda is next to the brazier and the tumbleweed has room to roll left, down the street towards the researcher.

Release it from Tri’s pull, then let it roll past the brazier before grabbing it again.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

You can then pull it up to show the researcher, which will trigger a cutscene that completes the side quest.

For your (considerable) trouble, at least you get a good reward: two Might Crystals!

With that finished, you can press on with the main quest towards the Gerudo Sanctum.