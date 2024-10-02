Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Deliver the Grilled Fish Quest guide

Despite the world-altering stakes of the main quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, probably the most annoying task Princess Zelda takes on throughout her adventure is delivering a giant Grilled Fish to the naughty young boy, Anube, outside Seesyde Village.

The golden, delicate skin of the Grilled Fish means it’s incredibly fragile and extremely easy to break along the way. So when the obstacles Zelda’s confronted with start to stack up, what initially looked like an easy ride turns into a real headache.

To make things a bit easier, here’s what you need to do!

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Deliver the Grilled Fish

First off, speak to the boy’s mother, who will put in the request for you to deliver the grilled fish to her son, Anube.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Learn the Echo from the fish to add to your collection - but don’t get any bright ideas. You have to carry the exact fish the mother gives you, otherwise Anube will be able to tell the difference.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

However, leave the fish where it is for now and set off north, along the road out of Seesyde Village. Turn right and at the top of the island you should see a broken pillar stretching across the water in front of you.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Hop over the pillar and you’ll find some wandering Moblins and a monster chest. Defeat them using whatever Echoes you like to fight with, then grab your reward from the chest.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

At the back of this wooded clearing, you find Anube asleep and dreaming of a fish supper. Stack some trampolines to reach the high ledge and speak to him if you wish, but now your task is to retrace your steps back to Seesyde Village, grab the fish, and return it to Anube.

Since there are no Moblins in the way now, your task is that much easier.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

With the fish in hand, return to the pillar and line Zelda up with the bottom of it. “Toss” the fish onto the pillar so it lands half way across, then hop onto the pillar with a trampoline.

Pick the grilled fish back up, then walk carefully off the edge of the pillar.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Now, carefully place the fish somewhere out of the way where it won’t get squished by Zelda’s Echoes. Next, summon a Platboom with a Trampoline next to it so you can easily get on top of the rising platform.

While the Platboom is on the ground, throw the grilled fish on top of the Platboom, then carefully hop on top yourself. Make sure you don’t land on top of the fish and break it!

Grab the fish again and place it down in front of Anube. After a hearty meal, he’ll send you back to his mother for a reward: 10 pieces of bubble kelp which can be mixed into smoothies and potions to increase Zelda’s underwater dive time!

