Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Dampe Automatons Guide

In her travels around Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda meets the enigmatic inventor, Dampe, and saves him from being attacked by crows.

Alongside her Swordfigher form and magical Echoes, Dampe unlocks a whole new fighting style for the Princess: mechanical automatons.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Dampe’s automatons are powerful contraptions, capable of defeating monsters in unique ways, creating Rupees and even gliding through the air.

Zelda can also deploy her automatons at the same time as Echoes, giving her more offensive power in difficult situations.

Here’s how to make all of Dampe’s automatons, including the unique items and Echoes needed to create them!

How to craft all of Dampe’s Automatons in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tektite + Mothula Lv 2 = Techtite (Collect from Hyrule Field and the Faron Wetlands) Firework + Fire Octo = Tocktorok (Complete Firework Artist quest in Goron City + collect from Eldin Volcano) Music Box + Hydrozol = Gizmol (Complete Flag Races at Hyrule Ranch + collect from Faron Wetlands) Heirloom Katana + Sword Moblin = Roboblin (complete Slumber Dojo Challenges + collect from Hyrule Field) Steel Trap + Deku Baba lv 2 = High-Teku Baba (collect acorns in under 40 seconds from west of Kakariko Village + collect from Wetlands) Golden Fan + Crow = Goldfinch (Complete Tough Mango challenges at the Gerudo Research Lab + collect from Hyrule Field)

When you first meet Dampe, you will be able to craft the Tektite from two monster Echoes.

Following this, you will be given three side quests which point you in the direction of the Music Box, Heirloom Katana and Steel Trap. If you already have both the items and required Echoes you can craft all of the Automatons immediately!

Finally, once these three are completed, you will be given a final side quest - Get Rich Quick - to craft the Goldfinch.

Where to find Dampe in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Dampe is found just above Hyrule Ranch after you rescue the king from the rift in Hyrule Castle following the story arcs in the Gerudo Sanctum and Jabul Waters.

Use a flying Echo to defeat the Crow in the tree and Dampe will invite you to visit him in his home.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

You can then visit Dampe in his workshop in Eastern Hyrule Field, shown on the map screenshot above!

Now that treasure hunt is done, here's where to find every Heart Piece in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.