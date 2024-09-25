In a game all about exploration like Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it’s only reasonable to expect buried treasure around every corner.

But another cornerstone of Echoes of Wisdom is using Zelda’s powers in creative and often unexplained ways. You’re supposed to consider every option in your toolkit when approaching different kinds of problems, but while this is a lot of fun, it can also lead to a lot of confusion.

One such confusing mechanic in Echoes of Wisdom is the buried treasure chests that you find throughout Hyrule. These chests often contain rupees, smoothie ingredients and other exciting rewards, but it’s not immediately obvious how to access them - here’s what to do.

How to dig up buried treasure chests in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

To yank buried chests out of the earth, press X to cast Tri forward and have them possess the chest.

Next, walk backwards away from the chest until Zelda starts to pull on the tether between her and Tri.

Eventually, the treasure chest will be pulled out of the ground, leaving you free to loot the goodies inside.

It’s very easy to forget you have this power, since much of Echoes of Wisdom is focused around finding creative uses for the titular Echoes in both combat and puzzle-solving situations.

However, you can use Tri’s power like this in more settings than you might think. First, you can defeat the venus fly trap-like flower enemies, Deku Babas, by pulling off their flower heads just like you would pull a chest out of the ground.

You can also manipulate objects with Tri in puzzles too, particularly through non-solid walls or jail bars, allowing you to place objects on top of switches or to knock over other objects, even if it doesn’t initially look like you can reach them at all!