As Princess Zelda makes her way back to the middle of Hyrule after landing on Suthorn Beach, she explores the Keese-filled Beach Cave.

After defeating the bats and scaling obstacles though, she spots a hidden Heart Piece wedged between a stack of boxes.

But this isn’t Mario, you can’t just ground-pound them out of the way, and with the limited array of Echoes you’ve collected so far you’d be forgiven for thinking you need to come back later to collect it.

However, you should actually have everything you need already in-hand - here’s what you need to do.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Beach Cave Heart Piece

To collect the Heart Piece in Beach Cave, climb up the scalable wall and onto the platform above the boxes.

Equip either your rock or boulder Echo, then drop it from a height, down onto the boxes.

The momentum of the fall will cause the stone to smash the box on top of the slack. Next, hold ZR to dispel the object, then drop another rock or boulder to smash another box and open the path to the Heart Piece.

This is likely the first time you’ve encountered this physics interaction while playing Echoes of Wisdom, so it’s possible you didn’t even know that rocks could smash boxes - let alone if the force of a fall would change the outcome!

Dropping items on top of other ones doesn’t actually come up that much throughout your adventure, but it’s worth keeping in mind as a possibility while you’re exploring and solving puzzles.

After the cave, once you reach Suthorn Village, be sure to visit the shop - you’ll find another useful item there for your collection!