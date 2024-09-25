Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Ancestor's Cave of Rest guide

Away from the whirling sands of the Gerudo Desert, Zelda steps into the solemn Ancestor’s Cave of Rest, ready to mend the rifts threatening to pull apart the world.

But like everywhere in Echoes of Wisdom, the Ancestor’s Cave of Rest is hiding bigger secrets than meets the eye. To fully explore the cave, you’ll need to use all of the magical tool kit you’ve accumulated so far and leave no stone unturned - literally.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Ancestor’s Cave of Rest

As you enter the Ancestor’s Cave of Rest, the Gerudo guard will show you the rift splitting the burial chamber in two and ask you to relight the flames surrounding the sarcophagus on the other side.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

To continue, press X to cast Tri into the giant boulder in the bottom left-hand corner of the room and pull it away from the door.

In the next room, you will need to play whack-a-mole, defeating the Holmills as they pop their head out of the sand.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Carmadillos or Sea Urchins do the trick, but you will likely have your preferred combat Echoes by now. Either way, the Holmill is a vital Echo to have, since it will allow you to burrow through soft surfaces.

When you’re done, move the large boulder at the top of the room out of the way to reveal a ladder, then climb down.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

In the next room, cast a Holmill Echo on top of the sand and it will burrow a hole you can fall through to the lower level.

Make sure you drop down on the left-hand side first to grab the hidden chest here (which nets you some lovely Golden Eggs) before progressing to the right-hand side of the screen.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

In the bottom right corner you find an Ignizol, who you can use to light the torches later if you’ve not got his Echo yet. Again, either way, climb the ladder, then use a fire Echo like the Ignizol to light the braziers on either side of the sarcophagus.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

You will then be teleported back to the entrance, where the guard will thank you for your help, but it appears you won’t be able to close the rift from here. With that, head back out into the desert to find your next location.