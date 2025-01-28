Disney Plus' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn't even out yet, but you can already look forward to two more seasons of it

The upcoming animated Disney Plus series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn't out until tomorrow, but it's already got two more seasons on the way.

Most of us don't know if Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is any good or not yet, given that the first two episodes aren't officially out until tomorrow, January 29, but clearly Marvel and Disney are convinced by it, as the show has apparently been greenlit up to season 3. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation, recently spoke with The Movie Podcast, where he shared that he's "now read all the scripts for season 2, we're halfway through the animatics."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

He went on to say that "Jeff [Trammell, lead writer] is building brick by brick and this show starts to pay off, you feel it in season 1, you grow connected to these characters so that when everything starts to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season. I don't know about you guys, but I feel it really in my soul. And it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons. We're greenlit through season 3, so in a couple weeks I'm going to hear his pitch for the third season. I'm like a fan, I cannot wait." Guess we'll have some sort of idea tomorrow if that two season renewal pays off!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is greenlit through Season 3! Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum says he’s meeting with @MrJeffTrammell soon to hear the pitch.



Scripts for Season 2 are also done and animatics are halfway finished.



Full interview Tuesday on #TheMoviePodcast pic.twitter.com/j3xpINfxOJ — The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) January 26, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has somehow gone under your radar since its announcement, the animated show acts as an origin story of sorts for the character set during his earlier days as the web-slinger, though it is important to note that it is set in an alternate timeline from the main films, so don't expect any particular continuity there necessarily. In this world, Norman Osborn is Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark, so I'm sure we can expect some tension there given who Osborn goes on to become.