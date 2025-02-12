Your first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here and yeah, he looks exactly like you hoped he would

Mortal Kombat fans have long been waiting for a look at live-action Johnny Cage in the upcoming movie sequel, and a new poster finally shows him off.

Back in 2023, it was announced that Karl Urban, best known these days for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys, would be portraying Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, one of the most iconic characters from the series. Not much has been shared about the upcoming sequel since its announcement, but yesterday a poster was shared for the film that shows off Urban's look as Johnny Cage and honestly, if you just took a quick glance you'd probably be forgiven for thinking it's just a new model for the games. The poster is quite appropriately made to look like an action movie poster, given that the character is an actor in canon, though I don't know if I personally would watch a movie called "Uncaged Fury" (but that's just me).

It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/VqRZjJpJks — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 11, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We still don't know what the second film will be about, other than, you know, the combat of mortals, though we do know pretty much all of the cast. Urban isn't the only newcomer to this particular adaptation, as Uncharted actor Tati Gabrielle was cast back in 2023 as Jade, with Adeline Rudolph appearing as Kitana. There'll be plenty of returning cast members like Lewis Tan as the first film's OC Cole Young, as well as Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and more besides them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first film was originally slated for a cinema release, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but ended up being an HBO Max streaming release. That worked out for it as Mortal Kombat was, at the time, the most-viewed Warner Bros. theatrical day-and-date title on the streaming service. Its sequel will be getting a theatrical release, and is currently set to be released later this year, October 24.