You might want to pick up Forza Horizon 4 on sale before it's gone from Xbox Game Pass, and digital storefronts, for good

There's a number of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, but in the case of Forza Horizon 4, if you don't buy it now it's gone for good.

Earlier this year it was announced that Forza Horizon 4 is being delisted due to some licensing faff, and now the time is almost here. From next week, December 15, the game will be completely delisted from digital storefronts, meaning you won't be able to buy it from then on. It's one of the numerous titles leaving Game Pass this month, just in a more dramatic fashion than the rest of them unfortunately. Luckily, if you own it you will be able to download and play it after December 15, but if you don't fit into that category then no dice for you. But luck strikes again! Sort of, anyway, as right now the game is on sale with quite a hefty discount.

Across all editions of the game, on both Steam and Xbox, the game is currently 80% off, meaning you can pick it up for as little as £11 if you're happy with just the standard edition. If you're happy to pay a bit more, there's the deluxe edition for £14, which comes with a Car Pass and Formula Drift Car pack, or there's the ultimate edition, which comes with the same bits as the deluxe edition, as well as VIP membership, the Best of Bond Car pack, and the game's two expansion. It's not exactly ideal to have to fork over some money for a game that will soon be unplayable for most, but it's there as an option at the very least for those who want it. It's always a shame when a game is delisted for pretty silly reasons, so we make do!

In terms of everything else that's leaving Game Pass (and that isn't being delisted to be clear), there's also The Quarry, Tin Hearts, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Forager, and Amnesia: The Bunker, all of which are also leaving Game Pass on December 15, so you better get playing!