You know that 'This is Fine' dog meme? The original cartoonist is launching a Kickstarter to fund a "charming platformer" based on it

You know that one meme? The one with the dog, surrounded by fire, stating "this is fine" despite all the non-ideal stuff going on around him? It's a popular little comic, one that has cemented itself on the internet as an all-timer reaction image. For most memes, that's where it ends. But the original creator of the comic the meme comes from, in partnership with Numskull Games, is now making a video game called This Is Fine: Maximum Cope, based on the dog Question Hound and his battle against various nasty creatures.

This reveal went live recently on YouTube and social media, with a short announcement video explaining that a Kickstarter for the game would be going live later this month of September 26. The page is already live, though you can't throw money at the game yet. It does provide a bit of background on the project though, as well as reveal what sort of game it'll actually be via an opening pitch from comic creator KC Green.

"Hello! This is KC Green, creator of the comic 'Gunshow' which spawned the meme "This is Fine," wherein a dog with a hat, named Question Hound, [denies] the flames around him," Green wrote, "You've probably seen it.

"And now! I'm here with the fine folks at Numskull Games and we are working together on a classic, old-school, platformer game wherein Question Hound dives deep into his subconscious to fight the monsters and demons we all similarly have running around our brain. The kind of creatures that feed off of the fear and anxiety of every day living! QH has had enough, and you should too!

"Run, jump, and use your new skills to explore Question Hound's crowded mind and help him knock back the nasties! Help him keep the waves of depression at bay! And shine a light on his darkest fears! Maybe we all might learn some kind of coping skills along the way? Or at least have a rad game to enjoy for a brief respite. Either way, please consider helping us make this project come to life when it launches!"

Numskull Games is an indie game publisher based in the UK, and has a history of putting various interesting smaller games out there. Coffee Talk is one you've probably heard of, though AI the Somnium Files is another banger under its umbrella. Well worth keeping an eye on, if you've got a taste for platformers and/or meme culture.