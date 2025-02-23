You can't play Avowed on PS5 right now, but modders have already gotten to work on helping you pretend you are

Avowed doesn't have a planned PlayStation release currently, though if you're playing on PC, some mods will let you imagine you are.

You kind of have to assume that Avowed will come to PlayStation at some point, right? After all, why would Xbox head Phil Spencer go on and on about the games it publishes coming to other platforms. Hell, even Halo is rumoured to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, so I can't really picture a world where Avowed doesn't come to PS5, even if it's a year from now. But, at this exact moment in time, it's only available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, neither bad places to play, though personally I do like it when games use PlayStation UI over Xbox, they just feel more like home to me.

Luckily, if anyone has my back in times like these, I know it's modders, because there's already a mod that lets you change all of the game's controller UI to PlayStation buttons. Need to interact with something? The square button's got you! Unsure of what you need to press to jump? You know the cross button will always be there to see you straight (unless you're playing Kingdom hearts, for some reason). It's a simple little mod from modder NeuroticNinjah, but it does the job, particularly for those who feel a bit impatient, or prefer to play with a PlayStation controller on PC but don't like it when the button symbols match up.

That's not the only mod you can download to really make yourself believe you're playing Avowed on PlayStation though, as modder Chachinito also created one that replaces the Avowed splash screen with the PlayStation Studios one. This really won't affect your gameplay all that much, it's more for PlayStation players who also play on PC that feel weirdly bitter about it technically being an Xbox exclusive, but hey, sometimes a little bit of spite makes for some good comedy.

We also have to see if Avowed will make it to PlayStation before that DLC/ sequel the game's director appears to be thinking about (though I imagine it will do, given how long these things take nowadays).