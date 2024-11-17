Continuing gaming's worst trend, you'll be able to play Avowed five days early as long as you're happy to fork over $90

My least favourite trend in gaming has hit Avowed, meaning if you're happy to pay some extra money for it, you'll get to play it five days early.

Video game company executives have really run out of ways to get you to pay more for their games, haven't they? They couldn't just leave it at microtransactions, live-service models, expansions, deluxe editions, all that nonsense, they had to add in an incentive like paying more so you can play before everyone else. "Ohh, look at this, you can brag that you've played the latest hit video game before anyone else, and it'll only cost you a day's wage!" Jog on! And yet that same trend will be found in Avowed, as Obsidian recently detailed the game's premium edition, which yes, will let you play the game five days early, if you're happy to cough up $90.

Yes, that's right, if you do want to play it almost a week early, you'll have to spend roughly a day's wage for the premium edition. That's not all you get, you do get two premium skin packs, as well as access to the game's digital artbook and soundtrack, but if we're being real that's a bit pants for so much money, right? You want me to fork over that much money for next to nothing? Yeah, I'll pass on the premium edition methinks, but good luck to those of you that do end up playing early, let's hope the Elder Scrolls-like RPG doesn't have Elder Scrolls-like game ruining bugs.

If you're on Xbox Game Pass, you won't need to pay for the game at all, as it is available on the service from day one (on the Ultimate tier, anyway), but you'll still have to buy that premium edition if you're that desperate to play it early.