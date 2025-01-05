Got a cool $4 million and like Breaking Bad maybe a bit too much? You can now literally buy Walter White's house, if you can stomach all the tourists

The house from Breaking Bad became a surprisingly iconic set piece in the show, and now you can buy it yourself - if you've got the money.

You wouldn't necessarily think that the family home of a meth-making tycoon like Walter White would necessarily be one of the biggest pieces of iconography in a show like Breaking Bad, but the show was so damn well made it almost became a character itself. Since the show aired, the actual real house has been a big hit with fans, with many taking trips out to visit it. As it turns out, though, the family that's lived there for 52 years is deciding to move on, having put it on the market for… uh, a whopping $4 million. For context, similar homes in the area are estimated to be worth around $350,000, so yeah, turns out putting your house in a popular TV show ups the value by quite a bit.

Speaking to Consequence, owner Joanne Quintana said that the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based on sees an average of "300 cars a day. Come Balloon Fiesta, hundreds of thousands come for balloons. Balloons go up, they come down. Where do they come? Here." Quintana said that there are a lot of happy memories from the filming of the show, which does include the time lead actor Bryan Cranston threw a pizza on the roof in one take - but the toll of constant and increasing traffic, and fans recreating said pizza scene, has meant they're ready to sell. "This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years. So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore."

She's also open for it to be converted into something a bit more accessible to fans, saying that she hopes "they make it what the fans want. They want a BnB, they want a museum, they want access to it. Go for it." In the meantime, though, maybe stop throwing pizzas on their roof? It's just annoying and makes you look like a jackass.