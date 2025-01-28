Remember when the MCU's Daredevil and She-Hulk hooked up? You're probably safe to forget all about that ahead of Born Again

Daredevil has officially been in the MCU for a little while now, but his first new show that's set in it might not pay too much attention to previous appearances.

Back in 2021, Marvel greatly pleased fans by bringing Matt Murdock (played once more by Charlie Cox) into the MCU officially. He then made another appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, obviously a much more comedy leaning show than the super-serious approach the Netflix Daredevil show took, which looks to be continuing in Born Again. As it turns out, despite Marvel's "master plan", Born Again's showrunner Dario Scardapane has said that you probably shouldn't expect Daredevil's appearances to be all that important in the upcoming Disney Plus series. "Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," Scardapane told SFX magazine (via GamesRadar) in a recent interview. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans.

"I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]. We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

I'm sure that there'll be a lot of fans that are fine with that outcome, and Daredevil even apparently has a new interest in the form of a character called Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) though it does kind of show the pitfalls of having to work within an interconnected universe. Perhaps allowing for more spin-off projects would help smooth this kind of thing out, 'ey Marvel?

Scardapane went on to say that they've "moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on." Who that might be is anyone's guess, but you'll find out soon enough, as the show premieres on March 4 in the US, and March 5 in the UK.