Fancy owning a functional replica of The Dark Knight's Batmobile? Got, uh, $3 million to spare? Then I've got some great news

We all at one point or another dream about owning a Batmobile, and soon enough 10 (very rich) people will get to make that reality.

With so many different incarnations of Batman, we'll all have our favourite Batmobiles depending on when we grew up - my personal favourite is Batman: The Animated Series, but that shouldn't be a surprise considering I grew up watching it as a kid. More recent versions have gone for a more militaristic look, partially because of The Dark Knight's version, the Tumbler. It's not my favourite, and I wouldn't want to own one, but that doesn't matter much, because it turns out I couldn't even remotely afford it even if I did want it. That's because Wayne Enterprises, a very real business based off of the civilian persona of Batman, Bruce Wayne, is selling an actual Tumbler, for the low, low price of $3 million.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

No, this isn't a joke, and yes, it's an actual, functional car that you can drive around… well, sort of, as it's not particularly road legal, but if you're a car collector with a big bit of private land, you're probably safe to drive it there. This thing is absolutely ridiculous, and there's only 10 of them being made, so you had to sign-up in order to even be considered a buyer (applications closed last month unfortunately so if you are stupid rich, 1. why are you even reading this, you have so much money you should spend your time differently, and 2. you're out of luck).

I'm not going to even pretend to understand what all the specifications mean, but for the motorheads out there you can check the website for further details about the engine 'n' all that. Mostly I'm just surprised something so extravagant exists, but when the rest of the company is dedicated to jewellery, watches, and an AI robot (starting to feel like this place is just for the richy rich), maybe I shouldn't be. I think I'll stick to my silly little toy cars, thanks very much.