"I want a role to be mine" Yes, Colman Domingo did talk to Marvel about those Kang recasting rumours, but he was never interested in taking on the part

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man actor Colman Domingo did apparently talk to Marvel about those Kang recasting rumours, though he just wasn't all that interested.

Back in 2023, Jonathan Majors was accused of assaulting his now ex-girlfriend, which he was later found guilty of doing and was sentenced to probation. This, unsurprisingly, led Marvel to move away from Kang as the series' next big villain, but initially there were questions as to whether the character would just be recast or not. Obviously Marvel went the Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom route in the end, though for a while there were rumours that Colman Domingo, who you recently would have heard as the voice of Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, would be taking on the role. As it turns out, speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Domingo did speak to Marvel about the role, but it was actually because of the rumours themselves.

"When it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?'” Domingo said. "I literally called up my team and said, ‘Are you guys having conversations that I have no idea about?’ And they said no. ‘Are you guys being cagey or what?’ They weren’t. There had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow-up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. I did do that."

The actor went on to quite plainly say that they talked "openly about the landscape of Marvel and the Kang rumors. I am all about energy. I want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right to me about replacing someone. I want to build something from the ground up that is my own." He also made it clear that the Kang rumours were "never a conversation from my point of view."

In the interview Domingo did also say that he would quite like to appear in the live-action side of the MCU, so perhaps we'll be seeing his incarnation of Norman Osborn in the flesh somewhere down the line.