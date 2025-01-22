The bodies are hitting the floor in Yellowjackets season 3's latest trailer, but I'm not sure if the five second rule counts with cannibalism

Yellowjackets season 3 has a new trailer ahead of its release next month, and it looks like things are going to get messy in the past and present.

Look, if you set a trailer for a show about a bunch of highschool soccer players that crash land in the middle of the wilderness and can't get home so they resort to cannibalism to Bodies by Drowning Pool, I'm immediately going to be won over, and wouldn't you know it, that's exactly what the trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 did! It's not one of those annoying trailer versions of the song either, it's just the actual thing cut up in a fun way to match the very messy action of the upcoming third season. Seriously, this trailer is full of knives in both past and present, with both timelines looking a bit bloody here and there too.

If you're curious as to what season 3 will actually be about, Showtime conveniently has a synopsis for you: "As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory - the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?"

Cast wise, pretty much everyone is back from the first couple of seasons, including Elijah Wood in a recurring role, and it'll be welcoming Community's Joel McHale alongside Boys Don't Cry's Hilary Swank. The show has a doozy of a release date too, as Yellowjackets season 3 is currently set to air on Paramount Plus this coming February 14, i.e. Valentine's Day. Romantic!