Who says cannibalism and Valentine's Day don't mix? Yellowjackets Season 3 has a release date

Calling all cannibalism lovers, Yellowjackets season 3 has a release date, and its timing is great, if a bit twisted.

Fans of Yellowjackets have been desperate for the third season of the popular TV show since season 2 wrapped up early 2023, but last year's writer and actor strikes (understandably) delayed things a touch. There was some casting news earlier this year, which Community lovers will likely be quite happy about, but Showtime has finally set a release date for season 3: February 14, next year. Yes, that is Valentine's Day, which definitely tickles me a little bit given the whole cannibalism thing Yellowjackets has going on, but whoever said that there was nothing romantic about eating your best friend? Not me, that's for sure!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For those that have never heard of Yellowjackets before, an official logline explains that it follows "the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A teaser for the new season can be seen above, which doesn't show all that much. On top of Joel McHale joining the cast, there's also Hilary Swank, as well as all the main cast members from the first two seasons. Fingers crossed neither of them bite the bullet too quickly. The show will arrive on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan on the aforementioned February 14 release date, before its linear debut on February 16 - international viewers will also be able to catch it on Paramount+.