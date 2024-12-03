Yellowjackets' co-creator says you should "buckle up" for season 3 because "the cannibalism cat is out of the bag", which sounds like an equally messed up concept for a show

Sounds like we're in for a big serving of eating your best friends with Yellowjackets season 3, as its co-creator has warned viewers to "buckle up".

Spoilers ahead for the first two seasons.

Cannibalism is obviously a bit of a taboo subject. It's not the done thing! But in the case of Yellowjackets, it does make damn good television at the very least. So far in the first couple of seasons we've only seen the group of highschool girls dabble in the practice, doing so in order to survive out in the wilderness, but speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Ashley Lyle made it clear just how big a part of season 3 cannibalism will be. "Definitely buckle up this season," Lyle said, continuing on to say that "the cannibalism cat is out of the bag." While that sounds like a messed up show in its own right (what would it be called, Cannibal Cat? Meow Mixed Up? Nine Lives, Nine Stomachs?), it certainly sets up quite a dramatic season.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Interestingly, Lyle also revealed that "there's a little bit of a time jump in both timelines," though that doesn't mean the modern day versions of the characters won't be dealing with the death of Natalie - "the reverberations of it are felt by all of them." In terms of connecting those two timelines, Lyle also teased that "one thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past."

Fellow co-creator Bart Nickerson also said that he thinks "people will be surprised by their resourcefulness in the face of their continued survival" following their shelter burning down. We can assume that resourcefulness includes sacrificing their friends!

You don't have all that long to wait for season 3 either, as it's currently set to air next year, February 14. Yes, Valentine's Day, the only day it could air on really!