XXX Nightshift is a new sci-fi detective RPG from Dark Math Games - another new studio founded by former Disco Elysium developers

A group of former members of the original development team of RPG darling Disco Elysium have today revealed their first new title under a new UK studio: XXX Nightshift. No, you’re not getting deja vu - this really has happened twice in one day, with this reveal following hot on the heels of the announcement of Longdue, another indie studio from former Disco staffers.

Dark Math Games’ first title will be a single-player science-fiction RPG that promises significant depth and unique mechanics.

XXX Nightshift sees players dropped into the role of ‘Patrol Operative’ Dinorah Katz in the year 2086. Katz is stranded at a luxury ski resort in Antarctica - trapped alongside a multitude of characters. You’ll be solving cases and working with companions to role play and unravel the mysteries of the resort and its inhabitants.

You’ll be interrogating suspects, engaging in sci-fi world-bending mechanics, and making a whole lot of story-altering decisions.

“Additionally to innovating the traditional RPG mechanics, we’ll bring something fresh to the table,” says Dark Math Games co-founder Timo Albert. “And of course, a few less words. And a few more bullets, perhaps. In total: lot more fun.”

This studio is the latest element to come out of fallout of the rancid vibes surrounding Disco Elysium’s developer, ZA/UM - a tangled mess of briefing, counter-briefing, and horrid stories. After key figures stormed out of the studio it appeared the writing was on the wall - but from those ashes come new studios, the latest of which is Dark Math.

XXX Nightshift is now up on Steam, ready to hit your Wishlist. A release date remains TBC.