Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-orders, editions and where to buy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will mark the eighth entry in Monolith Soft’s Xeno franchise, and the fourth installment of the Xenoblade saga. Set in the warring world of Aionios, the story takes place after the events of the previous games and features a new cast of characters, including two playable protagonists, Noah and Mio.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release on 29th July 2022 for the Nintendo Switch- not long to wait! Ahead, you can find the best places to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the US and UK.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-orders

There are a fair number of US and UK retailers currently issuing pre-orders for Xenoblade Chronicles, and there will likely be more when a confirmed release date is announced. Right now you can get a copy of the game from the retailers below, which includes Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop in the US, and Game, Base, Amazon, and ShopTo in the UK.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 US pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 UK pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition pre-orders

You can register your interest for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition via the My Nintendo Store in the UK. This version is set to include package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, softcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. No price has been confirmed yet but it'll be available exclusively from the My Nintendo Store. At the time of writing, pre-orders are not yet open for the collector's edition in the US but we'll keep watch and let you know when it becomes available.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition- Register your interest via the My Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order bonuses

At the time of writing, no pre-order bonuses for the game have been announced. However, be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on what might be up for grabs.

We hope the links above have helped you pre-order a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3!