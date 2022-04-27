If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-orders, editions and where to buy

Here's the best and cheapest places to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Tyler Constable avatar
Deals by Tyler Constable Contributor
Published on

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will mark the eighth entry in Monolith Soft’s Xeno franchise, and the fourth installment of the Xenoblade saga. Set in the warring world of Aionios, the story takes place after the events of the previous games and features a new cast of characters, including two playable protagonists, Noah and Mio.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release on 29th July 2022 for the Nintendo Switch- not long to wait! Ahead, you can find the best places to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the US and UK.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-orders

There are a fair number of US and UK retailers currently issuing pre-orders for Xenoblade Chronicles, and there will likely be more when a confirmed release date is announced. Right now you can get a copy of the game from the retailers below, which includes Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop in the US, and Game, Base, Amazon, and ShopTo in the UK.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 US pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 UK pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition pre-orders

You can register your interest for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition via the My Nintendo Store in the UK. This version is set to include package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, softcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. No price has been confirmed yet but it'll be available exclusively from the My Nintendo Store. At the time of writing, pre-orders are not yet open for the collector's edition in the US but we'll keep watch and let you know when it becomes available.

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition- Register your interest via the My Nintendo Store

    • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order bonuses

    At the time of writing, no pre-order bonuses for the game have been announced. However, be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on what might be up for grabs.

    We hope the links above have helped you pre-order a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3! Keep checking back with us for more Xenoblade and JRPG deals, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for even more deals as soon as they go on sale.

    Tagged With

    Support VG247

    You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

    See more information

    More Deals

    Latest Articles

    VG247 logo

    Buy our t-shirts, yeah

    They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

    VG247 Merch