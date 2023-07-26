Xbox's new Home experience is more personal and intuitive

Starting today, a new Home experience is rolling out to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The update was designed from player feedback to create a more personalized experience and to make it easier to discover new games, rediscover games you already know, and connect with communities.

The new Xbox Home makes it easy to go to your Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings due to all being at the very top of Home via the quick access menu.

The update also creates more space for a personalized background by simplifying the layout and putting recently played games and other content toward the bottom of the screen.

It also adds an option to change your background to match the game you highlighted in the recently played list. Home also improves game discovery by introducing lists of curated and personalized games.

The new Home also allows you to customize it by pinning favorite games and system groups like Quick Resume. Plus, it helps you find out what’s going on with others through the updated Friends & Community Updates row.

Finally, it also shows you which media apps and content are available via the Watch & Listen spotlight and list of entertainment apps.

The new Home experience is being rolled out to a subset of Xbox consoles, which means you could be waiting a few weeks before being able to experience it; however, if you see the new Home on your console and want to play around with it, Xbox has a guide for that.