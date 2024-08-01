Xbox's 90s inspired controller is now up for pre-order

The ever-expanding collection of special edition Xbox controllers has reached new levels of nostalgia with this latest entry, which is available to pre-order now.

The Sky Cipher Special Edition features a transparent blue shell, with silver triggers and finishings, alongside a rubberized blue gripped back.

It’s reminiscent of the 20th-anniversary controller from a few years back, just with a little more flashy colors and a whole heap more 90s nostalgia to boot.

While it does feel especially 1990-coded, the special edition controller also has the aura of the Halo 2 OG Xbox. This also makes us wonder whether we’ll be seeing a transparent range of Xbox consoles again soon.

This is also the first Xbox controller to use the updated packaging, coinciding with Xbox’s commitment to reducing its product carbon footprint.

Single-use plastics have been removed, the paper manual replaced with a QR code, and the entire package is now around 22 percent smaller and 21 percent lighter.

With the pularity of the latest special edition controller, securing your pre-order ASAP could be smart. Amazon has a preorder price guarantee, so you'll pay the lowest price possible between now and release, and the online retailer won't charge you until the controller ships either.

Pre-orders are available now, costing $69.99 / £64.99, and ship for August 13 in the US, and August 30 for the UK.