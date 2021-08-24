If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Xbox consoles getting xCloud this holiday, letting you try games before you download

Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles later this year.
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/SX consoles later this year, allowing you to download games and try them out before you commit to saving them to your console.

Once xCloud integration kicks off on consoles, anyone using an Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X can simply click play on an Xbox Game Pass game and immediately start playing it via stream, effectively allowing players to try games before they downloading them (costing you both time and data).

As per Microsoft, over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be available as part of this first wave of xCloud integration. Interestingly, you'll also be able to sample and play multiplayer games the second you get an invite from pals, without having to download the game. Fancy a co-op round of Minecraft Dungeons? You won't even need to download the game.

Microsoft says it will update its Xbox dashboard on consoles to include a cloud icon that will denote which games can be played this way.

The service will also allow you to play Xbox Series X/S exclusive games (such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium) on Xbox One, though the former won't be viable at launch – though it is “coming in the future.”

xCloud integration will be available for Xbox Insiders in fall, before coming to other users Holiday 2021.

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

