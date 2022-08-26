Don’t worry, PS5 price increase isn’t going to affect Xbox

Yesterday, Sony made what's likely to go down as one of the most surprising news of the year, if not the entire console generation. The platform holder announced a price increase for both of its PS5 editions in most regions, except the US.

The announcement created a wave of shock amongst fans, not just because of what Sony cited as the reasons behind this unusual decision, but also because of the implications it could have on the wider industry - including rival Xbox.

Well, it looks like - for now at least - Microsoft is not contemplating a similar price hike for Xbox Series X or Series S. A Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central that the prices of both consoles will remain as they are today in USD, EUR, and GBP.

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $300 (€300, £250) the Xbox Series X is $500 (€500, £450)," the spokesperson said.

As Windows Central points out, of course, this does not mean that Microsoft could not end up raising the prices down the line. But for now, at least, prices will remain the same in camp Xbox.