Xbox Series X is getting a new 4K dashboard, at last

It's been a long time coming, and people have been asking for it for a while, but the Xbox Series X dashboard is finally getting a 4K resolution upgrade.

Microsoft is starting to test a new 4K dashboard for the Xbox Series X for Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings from today. Any members of the experimental Alpha circles will get access to the newly improved high-resolution interface for the Xbox dashboard later today.

The update basically makes the Xbox UI look crisper and sharper on 4K displays – something that users have been asking for since the consoles launched in late 2020. Xbox Series X consoles were previously outputting UI elements at 1080p, so native 4K UI elements for the Home, Guide, and so on will be gratefully received.

“This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability,” said Microsoft in a statement on its site.

There's no word, yet, on whether the Xbox Series S will see improvements on its dashboard or not, but it could just be that Microsoft wants to test everything out on the more powerful hardware before bringing it to other platforms (since the Xbox Series S can also output at 4K).

Elsewhere, this new update promises "to properly reflect local languages" across Xbox, which is being phased in at the expense of (apparently) some "odd" language that may appear around the system.

There is currently no date announced for the 4K dashboard arriving for regular gamers, but if it’s in testing now, you likely don’t have too long to wait.