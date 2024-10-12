Xbox players will reportedly soon be able to cloud stream the games they own, even if they're not on Game Pass

According to a new report, Microsoft is planning to introduce the ability to cloud stream any Xbox game you own starting from next month.

Those of you that have Xbox Game Pass know that the cloud streaming option has been around for a while, letting you play many titles available on the service without having to download them. It's been a useful way to quickly jump into something to try it without the hassle of having to wait for it to download, though isn't always the best way to play - with the amount of visual information going on in Vampire Survivors, you'll be lucky if you end up looking at more than one pixel.

But so far this feature has been relegated to Game Pass games only, except as reported by The Verge, from November you'll seemingly be able to cloud stream any game you own on the platform, even if it's not on Game Pass. Sources familiar with the plans told The Verge that testing will soon begin for this expansion of the feature, with Xbox Insiders being able to try it out next month with select games, before it expands to more users and games. Apparently it is planned to support thousands of games, but it's unclear if the intention is for all games to be supported eventually or not.

Earlier this week, Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that following the news that Google will have to open up its storefront to allow other apps to have their own storefronts following a court ruling, come November you'll be able to buy and play Xbox games on Android. "The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility," wrote Bond on her own Twitter account. "Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android."

Essentially, it sounds like Xbox is moving full steam ahead on its play anywhere plans, with mobile obviously being a big part of those plans. You have to wonder if one of those newly announced Halo games are part of those aspirations at all.