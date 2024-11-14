Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got a blistering one-day-only discount in an early Black Friday deal

Woot's dishing out a scorching early Black Friday deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but blink and you’ll miss it - as it's only valid today, November 14, or while supplies last. Use code 'TWENTY' at checkout to knock an extra 20% off, dropping the price of 3 months to just $29.19.

Now that the Game Pass Ultimate price hike has officially landed at $19.99/month, this deal is a rare chance to sidestep the increase, and over 50% off Game Pass for however long you like. Stack up these codes to stretch your savings further, as you can extend your membership up to 36-months. You're saving big this 3-month offer - and it's an easy win for anyone looking to lock in cheaper access to Xbox’s ever-expanding library.

With Black Friday around the corner, more Xbox deals are sure to drop, but this is the ultimate way to dodge higher costs while gearing up for all the upcoming heavy-hitters on Game Pass. Don't wait - this deal is gone after today. Sadly, if you're in the UK, there's no equivalent deal available at the time of this article going live, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

Before you ask, yes, Woot is a legit seller and you're not getting swindled. In fact, it's owned by Amazon, and you can get free shipping on other products if you're a Prime member. They're treated seperately to Amazon, which is why you won't find the same deal over on the retail giant's Game Pass listing.

Looking for even more great gaming deals before Black Friday proper kicks off? Amazon's giving digital gamers a head start on Black Friday with a 10% discount on PlayStation and Xbox gift cards, exclusively for Prime members.

It's the perfect excuse to stock up on credit before the inevitable avalanche of digital game sales. Think of it as pre-loading your wallet for the chaos - or genuinely gifting them, if you’re feeling generous.

Black Friday 2024 officially lands on November 29, but the deals have already started trickling out. Expect the usual drip-feed of discounts in the run-up, with the best offers dropping on the day. Until then, these gift card savings are one of the easiest wins of the season.