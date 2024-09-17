Xbox Game Pass' second wave of titles for September are a good time for egomaniacs who like sitting about for ages and building a thing, less good for Xbox players

Xbox has announced another batch of Game Pass arrivals - the titles which'll be hitting the service during the second half of September - and this time the main people who'll be happy are those who like ordering virtual folks about and building stuff.

This wave of Game Pass titles follows up on one from earlier this month which was largely aimed at lovably boring simulated commuters, and is the first to arrive following all of Microsoft's price rejigging and standard tier introducing properly coming into force on September 12.

September's second list of Game Pass arrivals includes three main new additions, all of which will be very much in the court of people who like toiling away the hours making decrees and building things in their image.

Chucklefish-developed Wargroove 2 (cloud, console, and PC) arrives Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on September 19, bringing with it some turn-based warfare that those who've played it since it came out last October will be familiar with.

The next two are the bigger ones - Frostpunk 2 and Ara: History Untold - which are both hitting Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one when they release on PC on September 20 and September 24 respectively. Frostpunk's all about building up a city in a world ravaged by an apocalyptic blizzard, while Ara is a Civilization competitor offering its own take on the grand strategy nation building that everyone who's ever been nuked by Gandhi loves.

Annnd, here are the titles departing the service on September 30:

Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Loop Hero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

Valheim (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There you go. Bon voyage, would-be tyrants who've got those two top tiers of Game Pass.