Some additional games are being added to Xbox Game Pass for the month of November.

Two are games through EA Play, Dragon Age: Origins, and Dead Space, and both are coming to the cloud today.

Another title coming to the service this month is Evil Genius 2, which was released back in March. You will be able to download and start playing it on November 30. Until then, there are other games to be made available for Game Pass users.

On November 17, Next Space Rebels will arrive for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass, in the game you go from being a rocket hobbyist to an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity.

Exo One comes to cloud, console, and PC on November 18 and it is a day one release on the service. In this interplanetary, gravity-defying journey through space and time, you will do your best to master a traversal system and move through varying landscapes. You will need to use both gravity and momentum to reach super-fast speeds and substantial heights.

Turn-based strategy title Fae Tactics comes to Xbox Game Pass on November 18 for cloud, console, and PC. The game follows a magic-user named Peony on her journey across a world full of mystery and danger. She can summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a crew as you get involved in the growing conflict between man and magical beings known as fae.

On the same day, My Friend Pedro returns to the Xbox Game Pass library for cloud, console, and PC. If you have never played it, the game is a side-scroller described as a "violent ballet about friendship, imagination,” and one man’s struggle to “obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana.”

Here, you will shoot your way through various levels and can even enjoy the action in slow-mo to create your own action sequences. Developed by DeadToast, the game also features split-aiming, acrobatic moves, and all sorts of other crazy antics.

Also on November 18, Undungeon will be made available. A day-one title, in this game you will travel between dimensions and change the world around you to reconstruct the existing reality. Choices you make will affect the fate of the multiverse which is on the verge of destruction. Featuring some nice pixel art, the action RPG blends science fiction storytelling with real-time combat. Interestingly, the character you play will be created by you by implanting organs in their body. It is coming to cloud, console, and PC.

Then there's Deeeer Simulator coming to cloud, console, and PC November 23. The game is basically a “slow-life town destruction game” where as a deer you can peacefully frolic around with the other animals in town, or you if you feel like it, absolutely destroy the town and everything in it.

And finally, Mortal Shell comes to console, cloud, and PC the same day. In this action RPG, in a shattered world, you will be entering hidden sanctums to face formidable foes. These adversaries spare no mercy and survival will come down to your acute awareness, precision, and instincts. To complete your goal, you will be possessing the bodies of defeated warriors, otherwise known as Mortal Shells, and while occupying their bodies, your understanding of of the diverse masteries of combat will be boosted significantly.

With new titles comes a batch of games leaving the service.

You have until November 30 to play Call of the Sea, FIFA 19, Football Manager 2021, Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, Haven, Hello Neighbor, Morkredd, and Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action.

Leaving on December 8 will be Destiny 2: Beyond Light for cloud and console.