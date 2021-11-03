Football Manager 2022, It Takes Two, more coming to Xbox Game Pass in November

Microsoft has announced the first batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

As you already know, November sees the release of Minecraft for PC through Game Pass. Released yesterday, it comes in bundle form with both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Another title coming in November we previously told you about is GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. It arrives on the service the eleventh and features "across-the-board upgrades" and modern gameplay enhancements while still maintaining a classic look and feel.

And, of course, one of the month's big releases, Forza Horizon 5, arrives day one on Xbox Game Pass November 9.

Other titles coming to the service this month include It Takes Two, Kill It with Fire, Football Manager 2022, and One Step from Eden.

It Takes Two will be made available for cloud, console, and PC November 4 for those with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate via The Play List. Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition will be made available on November 9 for cloud, console, and PC.

Released yesterday, Unpacking is now available for cloud, console, and PC as a day one title. In this puzzler, you’ll learn about a character through a variety of moves while unpacking. Doing so puts a story together via everyday and sentimental items encountered as you decorate and organize your new space.

Out tomorrow, November 4 for cloud, console, and PC, Kill It with Fire finds you hunting spiders and causing damage in the process. The game features an arsenal of "increasingly excessive weapons" to use as you track spiders across the suburbs and burn everything in your path.

Deck-building and real-time action game One Step from Eden becomes available on console and PC November 11. Featuring rogue-like elements, the game provides you with a chance to "carve a path of mercy or destruction." You can either go it alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts.

With new titles comes a batch of games leaving the service, but you still have time to give them a try before they go bye-bye.

So, be sure to download and play Final Fantasy 8 HD, Planet Coaster, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between, or River City Girls before November 15.