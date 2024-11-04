November's first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles includes tactical metallic slugs, simulated goats, turnips robbing banks, and a whole lot of planes

It's a new month which means new Xbox Game Pass additions, and there's plenty of variety in this fresh batch.

You want more games on Xbox Game Pass? You're getting 'em! Right off the bat, kicking things off tomorrow, November 5, is the latest addition to the Metal Slug series, Metal Slug Tactics. "Dive into this dynamic tactical RPG with a roguelite thrill and experience the iconic run’n’gun action of the original series, redefined," explains a description of the game. This one's actually a day one game too, so if you're eager to play it on release you can do just that, and you can do it across cloud, console, and PC (but you will need either Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for it).

Following that up on November 6 is a whole bunch of titles actually, so strap in. Firstly, there's Go Mecha Ball, a "twin-stick shooter with roguelike progression" and "arcade-style levels", alongside some "pinball-like physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons." There's also The Rewinder, a "2D puzzle adventure game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore" where you have the ability to "enter people’s memories and influence their actions."

Love crime? Then November 6 will also see the arrival of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, a sequel to the beloved Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, with both games being pretty self-explanatory I think. Lastly, there's Harold Halibut, a game made entirely of stop-motion models about "friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean." This one's only available on Xbox Series X/S, but the other three November 6 titles are on console more broadly, and you only need Game Pass Standard to play them.

Next up on November 7 is Goat Simulator Remastered, a, uh, remastered version of the comedy classic, which comes with some upgraded graphics and all the game's original pieces of DLC - this one's on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, and you'll need either Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Lastly, there's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming November 19, which lets you soar around the world in a whole bunch of aircrafts, which is also on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, and also requires Game Pass Ultimate, or PC Game Pass.

Plenty of games to be getting on with there, so don't come whining to me about some nonsense about having nothing to play.