Back 4 Blood, Destiny 2: Beyond Light for PC, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

A new group of games will arrive on Xbox Games Pass starting this week

Things kick off today with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for cloud, console, and PC. In the game, you are the leader of the wobblers which come from “ancient lands, spooky places, and fantasy worlds.” They will fight in simulations made with an interesting physics system, and you can make your own wobblers in the unit creator. Alternatively, you can make your wobblers fight others in multiplayer.

October 7 sees the release of The Procession to Calvary for cloud, console, and PC. This Pythonesque adventure game finds you journeying through a world built from Renaissance paintings. As the game’s unnamed heroine, you will be hunting down Heavenly Peter who is a tyrant. Expect a game that is full of zany characters, puzzles, and various scenarios.

On that same day, Visage comes to cloud, console, and PC. This first-person psychological horror game has you exploring a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world.

Left 4 Dead developers Turtle Rock Studios will release Back 4 Blood on various systems October 7, as well as Xbox Game Pass. It will be available day and date for cloud, console, and PC. In the FPS, you will participate in a four-player co-op narrative campaign, and/or competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden. Expect frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light comes to PC via Game Pass pass on October 12, and Ring of Pain comes to cloud, console, and PC on October 14.

The latter is a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you, and each step around the ring can be a dangerous thing indeed. Decisions also must be made: do you go for loot or “backstab a creeping horror”? There will be folks bearing gifts and treasure too, and you will need to choose your gear wisely to in rider to survive and uncover the game’s secrets.

Also arriving on October 14 for cloud, console, and PC is The Riftbreaker which is a day one release on Game Pass. In it, you are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit. You will enter a one-way portal to a distant planet with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Build up your base, collect samples, and research new inventions to survive.

Swery’s The Good Life also releases day and date on the service for cloud, console, and PC on October 15. As photojournalist Naomi Hayward, your latest job has you trying to uncover the mystery of a small English town called Rainy Woods. Here the people turn into dogs and cats at night, and Naomi needs to find out why, along with solving the mystery around a recent murder.

New games mean some will leave the service. You have until October 15 to play the following titles: