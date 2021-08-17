Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes, Recompile, more hit Xbox Game Pass this month

The latest round of Xbox Game Pass titles have landed today, and there are more on the way.

More games have been added to Xbox Game Pass for the month of August, and while there are plenty coming today, more will release through August 26.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today, Amplitude Studios' Humankind arrives on PC as a Game Pass Day One title. If you are interested in giving what's being called a Civ-killer a try, be sure to have a look at our reviews round-up first along with Alex's initial preview.

Need for Speed Heat has arrived for Cloud users through EA Play. If you are unfamiliar with this entry in the series, you will be "hustling by day" and "risking it all" at night while going up against a rogue police force. All the while, you will also be racing your way into street racing’s elite. Good luck with that.

Also arriving today is Star Wars Battlefront 2 for the Cloud via EA Play. Speaking of a galaxy far, far, away, another EA Play title - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - hits the Cloud today. You know all about both of these games, so we won't bore you with recaps.

Coming Soon to Game Pass on August 19 is Recompile for Cloud, Console, and PC. Arriving on the service at release, the game is a Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure where you take control of a semi-sapient program that is trying not to be deleted from existence. While in the Mainframe, you will experience intense combat, 3D platforming, wield superpowers, and use environmental logic-based hacking mechanics.

Arriving on the service the same day is Train Sim World 2 for Cloud, Console, and PC. Here, you will be driving along the high-speed German rail as the DB ICE 3M out of Koeln. You will also be tasked with taking a long freight across Sand Patch Grade using the power of the CSX AC4400CW, and try to masters the London Underground on the Bakerloo Line. All rails feature official licenses, all were authentically recreated. In this game, you are not only in the cab, but in control.

August 19 is a busy day as it also sees the release of Twelve Minutes for Cloud, Console, and PC. Another Day One release on Game Pass, in this interactive thriller you play a man trapped in a time loop. See, you come home to have a nice dinner with your wife only to have the police bust down the door and accuse your wife of murder. Making matters worse, the police also beat you to death. But, instead of dying, you wake up and are returned to the first moment when you walked through the door. Of course, your wife is unaware of what is to transpire, but you remember everything. Every time twelve minutes elapses or you die, the loop restarts and puts you right back to the start of the evening. The other characters revert to the state they were in, but every experience will affect you permanently. As your knowledge accumulates, a “twisted and surprising story unfolds.” If that weren't interesting enough, the game features James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe lending their chops to the characters.

On August 25, Psychonauts 2 will finally release for Cloud, Console, and PC. With the game, you can expect quirky missions and "mysterious conspiracies" as you play this platform-adventure game. Enjoy playing around with customizable psychic powers as you guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and enemies. His quest? Defeat a murderous psychic villain. Want to get a jump start on things? Game Pass members can pre-install today to be ready to play on day one. That's nice.

Myst comes to the Cloud, Console, and PC on August 26. In it, you will be exploring a beautiful island full of mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Here you will find deep connections and will uncover a story of "ruthless family betrayal."

As if a bunch of games coming to the service isn't enough to get you pumped, Microsoft has added Xbox Touch Controls to 10 more games. This means that Game Pass Ultimate members can experience Xbox touch controls while playing the following games from the Cloud: Hades, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, Going Under, Need for Speed Heat (EA Play), Peggle 2 (EA Play), Psychonauts, Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3, and Wasteland Remastered.

Sadly, four games will be leaving the service on August 31, but luckily, you still have plenty of time to play them. Here's what's heading out: Blair Witch (Cloud, Console, and PC), Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)m, NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console), and Stranger Things 3: The Game (Cloud, Console, and PC).