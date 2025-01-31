Ex-Xbox exclusive Forza Horizon 5 given the X-shaped green light to skid onto PlayStation soon, probably in a gold-wrapped Peel P50 with go faster stripes

The great sheep herding of Xbox titles onto other platforms too conbtinues, and Forza Horizon 5 is the latest big game to get tapped for a release on PS5, letting people who love the colour blue love it too. It's set to drift across soon too, this spring to be exact, but still a bit vague.

While we'll have to wait a bit longer to see exactly which Xbox games end up making their way onto the Nintendo Switch 2, its predecessor and the PS5 have been getting pretty regular releases of former green brand exclusives since Microsoft's gaming division decided everything was an Xbox last year.

"With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time," Playground wrote in the reveal of this being a thing.

"The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game," it continued, "Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase."

Cross-play between Xbox, PC and PS5 is set to be up-and-running as soon as PS5 Horizon 5 drops, so you'll be able to skid about with your mates in non-console warry harmony, and have then laugh at the orange rims you've convinced yourself don't look a bit too tacky.

In order to make sure folks not on PS5 don't feel left out in getting a new thing, Playground also revealed that it's working on free content update for all platforms called Horizon Realms. What's that about? "Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises," the studio explained.

Will you be turning the key and starting up Forza Horizon 5 as soon as it drops on PlayStation? Let us know below!