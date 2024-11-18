Xbox 1TB Expansion Cards just hit a new record low price before Black Friday – is it finally worth it?

The officially licensed WD Black C50 1TB Xbox Expansion Card has just dropped to a new all-time low of $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's $50 off the usual wallet-wincing price. Sorry, UK folks, this deal's strictly a US affair, but we’re crossing our fingers for a UK equivalent soon.

Given the laughably limited options for actually expanding Xbox Series X/S storage, this is as good as it gets. Discounts like these are rarer than a decent video game movie, so if you’ve been holding out, now's the time to pounce.

With one of these bad boys, you can effectively double or even triple the storage on your Xbox Series X or Series S. That's room for more Game Pass gems, sprawling open worlds, or storage-gobbling beasts like NBA 2K25 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Yes, Call of Duty is still out here demanding a chunk of your digital real estate. Some things never change.

The best part? It's not just about the extra space; these cards match the internal SSD’s performance, meaning no compromises on speed or load times. That's something an external USB drive can only dream of - if USB drives had dreams, that is. Setup couldn’t be easier: just shove it into the dedicated expansion slot at the back of your console, and boom, you're in business. No cables, no fuss, just instant gratification.

Sure, Xbox storage solutions have long been a punchline, with their premium pricing and lack of flexibility compared to the PS5's open-market SSD options. But thanks to this price drop, Xbox players can finally feel a little less fleeced.

While PS5 owners enjoy bargain-hunting for third-party drives, Xbox users are stuck with official WD and Seagate expansion cards. At least deals like this Black Friday offer soften the blow - though "game-changer" might still be a stretch when the game's been rigged from the start.