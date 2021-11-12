The Xbox App will finally let you install games anywhere and access their folders

In what's undoubtedly going to be the most exciting news for PC Game Pass members on Windows, Microsoft is officially working on making the Xbox App more Steam-like - exactly what everyone has been asking for.

First reported by The Verge - and later confirmed by Microsoft - a new version of the Xbox App is being tested internally. This update will mirror the features players expect from Steam, and practically every other game launcher on PC.

When it releases, users will be able to install games freely on any drive/directory, away from WindowsApps' protected folders. It will also be possible to move installs around without having to re-download the entire game, something that isn't currently possible.

This unrestricted access opens the door for game modding, which is another thing the new update will enable. Modding Windows Store games has been non-existent for most of them (though a few allow it), and it’s been one of several major sticking points for players.

Finally, the new Xbox App will offer options to repair and verify the integrity of downloads, another feature the current Windows Store often fails at.

Xbox Insiders can now test the new update, and a wider beta is expected to be available later.